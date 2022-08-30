Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.27–$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $76.00 million-$77.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.81 million. Domo also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.96–$0.88 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Domo from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Domo from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Domo has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.00.

Get Domo alerts:

Domo Trading Down 1.8 %

DOMO traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,798. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.91. The company has a market capitalization of $672.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.48. Domo has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $95.50.

Insider Activity

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.40 million. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domo will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $185,312.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,171 shares in the company, valued at $10,351,368.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $185,312.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,171 shares in the company, valued at $10,351,368.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $101,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 299,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,112,602.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domo

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Domo by 90.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domo by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domo by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Domo by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Domo by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Domo

(Get Rating)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.