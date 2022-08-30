Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.96–$0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $305.00 million-$310.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $315.69 million. Domo also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.27–$0.23 EPS.

Domo Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of DOMO stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.30. 23,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,798. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.96 and its 200-day moving average is $36.91. The company has a market cap of $669.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.48. Domo has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $95.50.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Domo will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Domo from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Domo from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In other news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $185,312.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,351,368.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $185,312.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,351,368.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $101,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 299,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,112,602.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Domo by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,224,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,516,000 after buying an additional 87,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Domo by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,102,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,337,000 after buying an additional 60,090 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Domo by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,419,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,775,000 after buying an additional 276,217 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,094,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,434,000 after purchasing an additional 28,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,616,000 after purchasing an additional 29,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

