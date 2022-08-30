Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target Cut to $62.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen reduced their target price on Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Domo from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.00.

Domo Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DOMO opened at $20.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $684.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.96 and a 200 day moving average of $36.91. Domo has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $95.50.

Insider Activity

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domo will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $185,312.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,171 shares in the company, valued at $10,351,368.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $185,312.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,171 shares in the company, valued at $10,351,368.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $101,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 299,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,112,602.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in Domo by 153.2% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Domo by 90.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Domo in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Domo by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Domo by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

About Domo

(Get Rating)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

