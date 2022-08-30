Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Raised to $270.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dollar General from $264.00 to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dollar General from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $267.54.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE DG opened at $238.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $248.50 and a 200 day moving average of $232.40.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.04. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 240.6% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 68.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth $31,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.