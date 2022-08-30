Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.68-$0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.00 million-$325.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $326.80 million. Dolby Laboratories also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.22-$3.37 EPS.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE DLB traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.99. The stock had a trading volume of 11,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,608. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.98. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $100.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.43.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $289.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.03 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,257,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $489,435,000 after buying an additional 99,453 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,776,000 after buying an additional 34,834 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 320.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,614,000 after purchasing an additional 824,296 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 7.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 748,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,513,000 after purchasing an additional 51,779 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 5.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 630,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,302,000 after purchasing an additional 32,160 shares during the period. 59.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

