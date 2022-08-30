DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Short Interest Update

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,400 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the July 31st total of 67,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 324,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

DNB Bank ASA Stock Performance

DNBBY traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.04. 81,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,777. DNB Bank ASA has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $25.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.37. The company has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DNBBY shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 178.00 to 184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group raised shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of DNB Bank ASA from €247.00 ($252.04) to €241.00 ($245.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.44.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

