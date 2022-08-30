Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the July 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DHCNL traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.40. 319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,367. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $25.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.52.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.