Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,187 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 52,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,024,000. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 117,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 13,795 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 77,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6,182.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 607,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,754,000 after purchasing an additional 597,816 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

DFAC stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,635. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.61. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $29.33.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.