DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.50 million-$147.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $146.73 million. DigitalOcean also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.74-$0.75 EPS.

DigitalOcean Stock Down 2.9 %

DigitalOcean stock traded down $1.26 on Tuesday, hitting $42.12. 37,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,369. The company has a current ratio of 16.59, a quick ratio of 16.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.89 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.98. DigitalOcean has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $133.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DigitalOcean will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DOCN shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded DigitalOcean from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.70.

In other DigitalOcean news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $81,550.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 100,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,638,235.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $671,044.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 102,671 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,908.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $81,550.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 100,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,235.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,595. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 48.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in DigitalOcean by 253.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in DigitalOcean by 2.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in DigitalOcean by 20.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

