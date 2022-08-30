DigitalBits Reaches 1-Day Volume of $298,533.00 (XDB)

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded down 26.8% against the U.S. dollar. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $12.43 million and $298,533.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00232883 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004220 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001268 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00008680 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005033 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.06 or 0.00448782 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,392,174,619 coins and its circulating supply is 1,390,312,627 coins. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

