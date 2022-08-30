DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.39.
DKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. OTR Global raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th.
Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods
In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $1,779,224.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $1,779,224.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods
DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance
DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $106.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.58. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.63.
DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.17. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 55.70% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 16.72%.
About DICK’S Sporting Goods
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS)
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
- Macy’s Value Lies Beneath its Stores
- The Mattel Train is Ready to Leave the Station
- 3 WallStreetBets Stocks Wall Street is (Mostly) Bullish On
- Does Micron’s Dividend Increase Mean It’s Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.