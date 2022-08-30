DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.39.

DKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. OTR Global raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $1,779,224.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $1,779,224.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 797.3% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 59,652 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,496,000 after buying an additional 53,004 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,022 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $35,803,000 after buying an additional 44,228 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,004 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 39,663 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $106.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.58. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.63.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.17. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 55.70% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

