DIA Price Down 1.8% This Week (DIA)

DIA (DIA) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Over the last seven days, DIA has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. DIA has a total market cap of $31.78 million and approximately $8.70 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIA coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001910 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,217.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005041 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004944 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004036 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002529 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00134534 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00032978 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00085118 BTC.
DIA Coin Profile
DIA (DIA) is a coin. It launched on November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 175,583,746 coins and its circulating supply is 82,300,225 coins. DIA’s official website is diadata.org. DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights. The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling DIA
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIA using one of the exchanges listed above.
