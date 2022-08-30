DIA Price Down 1.8% This Week (DIA)

DIA (DIA) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Over the last seven days, DIA has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. DIA has a total market cap of $31.78 million and approximately $8.70 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIA coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001910 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DIA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,217.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004944 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004036 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00134534 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00032978 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00085118 BTC.

DIA Coin Profile

DIA (DIA) is a coin. It launched on November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 175,583,746 coins and its circulating supply is 82,300,225 coins. DIA’s official website is diadata.org. DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights. The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DIA

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.