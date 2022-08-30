DGPayment Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $494,630.52 (DGP)

DGPayment (DGP) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. One DGPayment coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DGPayment has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. DGPayment has a market capitalization of $494,630.52 and $304,831.00 worth of DGPayment was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001640 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002232 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00830641 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About DGPayment
DGPayment’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,607,815 coins. DGPayment’s official message board is dgpaytech.com/blog. DGPayment’s official Twitter account is @dgpayment and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DGPayment is dgpaytech.com.
DGPayment Coin Trading
