DGPayment Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $494,630.52 (DGP)

DGPayment (DGP) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. One DGPayment coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DGPayment has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. DGPayment has a market capitalization of $494,630.52 and $304,831.00 worth of DGPayment was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00830641 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About DGPayment

DGPayment’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,607,815 coins. DGPayment’s official message board is dgpaytech.com/blog. DGPayment’s official Twitter account is @dgpayment and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DGPayment is dgpaytech.com.

DGPayment Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DGPayment directly using U.S. dollars.

