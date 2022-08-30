DFSocial Gaming Price Down 3% This Week (DFSG)

DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 29th. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DFSocial Gaming has a total market capitalization of $100,244.88 and $49.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.01 or 0.00818035 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DFSocial Gaming launched on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming.

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFSocial Gaming should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DFSocial Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

