DEXTools (DEXT) Trading Down 10.7% Over Last Week

DEXTools (DEXT) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One DEXTools coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000634 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DEXTools has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. DEXTools has a market capitalization of $12.25 million and approximately $250,049.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005095 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,631.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005086 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004022 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002604 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00132995 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00032624 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00082569 BTC.

DEXTools is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 145,733,255 coins and its circulating supply is 98,436,950 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

