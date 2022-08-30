Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Short Interest Up 28.8% in August

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,020,000 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the July 31st total of 13,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,339,676 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,454,836,000 after purchasing an additional 541,701 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,000,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,267,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,138 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,031,333 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $888,575,000 after purchasing an additional 523,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,797,427 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $562,357,000 after purchasing an additional 621,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 36.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,774,464 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $459,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,360 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Trading Down 4.1 %

Devon Energy stock traded down $3.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.08. The company had a trading volume of 11,561,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,733,876. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. StockNews.com lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.53.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

