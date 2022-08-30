Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491,602 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 96,747 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Devon Energy worth $29,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 69,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy by 41.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.68. 19,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,350,246. The company has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.79. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Devon Energy’s revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.47%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

