Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Target Price to $13.00

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.70 to $13.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC raised Sibanye Stillwater from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a buy rating and a $19.90 target price for the company. Finally, Investec downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.23.
Sibanye Stillwater Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of Sibanye Stillwater stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.22. Sibanye Stillwater has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $20.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.
