Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Target Price to $13.00

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.70 to $13.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC raised Sibanye Stillwater from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a buy rating and a $19.90 target price for the company. Finally, Investec downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.23.

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.22. Sibanye Stillwater has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $20.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 15.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,708,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,945,000 after purchasing an additional 614,611 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 71.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,977,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,361 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,357,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,488,000 after acquiring an additional 181,028 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 19.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,167,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,441,000 after acquiring an additional 512,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 71.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,826,000 after acquiring an additional 866,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

