Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Shares Up 4.5%

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $21.20. 2,341 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 173,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DSGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Design Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Design Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Design Therapeutics Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Design Therapeutics by 28.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Design Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $178,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Design Therapeutics by 11.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 449,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after buying an additional 46,240 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Design Therapeutics by 20.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Design Therapeutics by 22.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 258,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 46,988 shares during the period. 69.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

Read More

