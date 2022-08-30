Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Shares Up 4.5%

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $21.20. 2,341 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 173,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.29.
DSGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Design Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Design Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.
Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.
