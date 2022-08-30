Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Given New GBX 2,500 Price Target at Barclays

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2022

Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYFGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 2,690 ($32.50) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Panmure Gordon cut shares of Derwent London from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Derwent London Stock Performance

Shares of DWVYF stock remained flat at $29.00 during trading on Tuesday. Derwent London has a 1-year low of $28.75 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.53.

About Derwent London

(Get Rating)

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.