DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Short Interest Down 29.3% in August

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the July 31st total of 4,000,000 shares. Currently, 10.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 885,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

DermTech Stock Performance

Shares of DMTK stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $5.31. 436,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,957. The company has a market cap of $159.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.39. DermTech has a 1 year low of $4.18 and a 1 year high of $38.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DermTech

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DMTK. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in DermTech by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in DermTech by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in DermTech by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in DermTech by 22.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About DermTech

Several equities research analysts have commented on DMTK shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of DermTech from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on DermTech from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of DermTech from $34.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of DermTech from $48.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of DermTech from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

