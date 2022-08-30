Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Short Interest Update

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the July 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Delta 9 Cannabis Stock Down 3.7 %

OTCMKTS:DLTNF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,258. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.18. Delta 9 Cannabis has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.36.

About Delta 9 Cannabis

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, wholesale distribution, retail, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include dried cannabis flowers, pre-rolls, decontamination pods, and dried sift cannabis, as well as oils, and extracted and derivative products.

