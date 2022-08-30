Delphy Trading Up 4.7% This Week (DPY)

Delphy (DPY) traded up 22.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. During the last week, Delphy has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. Delphy has a market cap of $326,613.67 and $24,000.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Delphy coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Delphy Coin Profile

Delphy (CRYPTO:DPY) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Delphy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

