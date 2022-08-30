Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.60-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $101.20 billion-$103.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $106.20 billion. Dell Technologies also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.53-$1.79 EPS.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

DELL traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.25. 30,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,003,205. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.12. The company has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.83. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $61.54.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.47 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 167.38% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $304,120.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at $967,285.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,995 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 78.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,566,000 after acquiring an additional 624,628 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,693,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,584,000 after acquiring an additional 427,038 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 154.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 642,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,272,000 after acquiring an additional 390,285 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,241,000 after purchasing an additional 301,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.