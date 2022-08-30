Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DELL. Barclays lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of DELL opened at $40.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.47 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 126.94% and a net margin of 5.29%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $304,120.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at $967,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at $36,936,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Third Point LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,212,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 74.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 97,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 37,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth $272,000. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Featured Articles

