Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,000 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the July 31st total of 216,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Delek Logistics Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

In other Delek Logistics Partners news, Director Charles J. Brown III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $479,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at $644,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,149,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,003,000 after acquiring an additional 256,048 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,324,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 19,430 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 43,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 31,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DKL traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $62.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,488. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 2.32. Delek Logistics Partners has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $63.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.02 and its 200 day moving average is $49.03.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.17). Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 145.45% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $266.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.67 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.14%.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and refined products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

