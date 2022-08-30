DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) is RR Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

RR Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,256,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 280,000 shares during the quarter. DCP Midstream makes up about 13.1% of RR Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. RR Advisors LLC’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $75,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DCP. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in DCP Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DCP Midstream

In other DCP Midstream news, Director Clifford Todd Denton sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $107,882.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream Stock Down 0.1 %

DCP Midstream Cuts Dividend

DCP Midstream stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.13. 101,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. DCP Midstream, LP has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $39.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.39. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 2.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DCP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on DCP Midstream from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.88.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

Featured Articles

