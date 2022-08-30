Davidson Trust Co. Sells 75 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Davidson Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 8,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.11.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $3.21 on Tuesday, hitting $291.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,214. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $261.77 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $184.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $294.71 and its 200-day moving average is $304.46.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

