Davidson Trust Co. Sells 246 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Davidson Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 42,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in General Mills by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 89,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 9,557 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 9,978 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 168,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,347,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.73.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.35. 65,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,215,768. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.71. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $78.54. The company has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 48.87%.

Insider Activity

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,422 shares of company stock worth $4,397,556. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

