Davidson Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Davidson Trust Co. cut its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,642 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 14,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 2,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:BDX traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.95. The stock had a trading volume of 15,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,996. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.07 and its 200 day moving average is $255.78. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $231.46 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The stock has a market cap of $72.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,603 shares of company stock worth $5,151,931 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Stories

