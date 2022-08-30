Davidson Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Davidson Trust Co. cut its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in State Street were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $259,564,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 438.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 935,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,067,000 after acquiring an additional 761,958 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,647,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,571,225,000 after purchasing an additional 736,932 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in State Street by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,572,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,737,731,000 after buying an additional 697,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 1,798.6% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 552,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,381,000 after acquiring an additional 523,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on State Street from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.81.

State Street Price Performance

State Street Increases Dividend

NYSE:STT traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.87. 16,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.74 and its 200-day moving average is $74.32. The stock has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.61. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $58.79 and a 1-year high of $104.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.