Davidson Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Davidson Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CPT traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,879. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.76 and a 200 day moving average of $149.25. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.76. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $125.17 and a 1 year high of $180.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 49.41%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.00.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

