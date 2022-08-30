Davidson Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Davidson Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Davidson Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 66.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,112,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,155,000 after buying an additional 845,924 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,166.6% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 513,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,483,000 after buying an additional 473,175 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,537,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,056,000 after buying an additional 459,736 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 858,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,214,000 after acquiring an additional 397,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,739,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,205,000 after acquiring an additional 317,232 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $104.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,184. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.67 and a 200-day moving average of $107.99. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.63 and a 12-month high of $115.66.

