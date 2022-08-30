Davidson Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Davidson Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 564.6% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $202,524.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at $12,393,809.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,628 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSCO. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $45.21. 390,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,953,666. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.71 and its 200-day moving average is $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.90%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

