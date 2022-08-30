Davidson Investment Advisors Reduces Stock Position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Davidson Investment Advisors lessened its stake in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 95.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,322 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in FirstCash were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in FirstCash by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FirstCash by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FirstCash by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised FirstCash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Stephens reduced their price target on FirstCash from $103.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstCash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

FirstCash Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.39. The stock had a trading volume of 285 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,097. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a one year low of $58.30 and a one year high of $97.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.22.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. FirstCash had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $647.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.87 million. On average, research analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.76%.

FirstCash Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Further Reading

