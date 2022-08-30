Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern accounts for 1.5% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $31,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Centric Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,025 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.3% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,257 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,110 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $8,284,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.10.

NSC traded down $7.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.46. 57,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $217.00 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $241.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

