Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 11,110 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,899 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,110 shares during the period. Target makes up 1.3% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $28,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,453,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Target by 32.5% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 8.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE TGT traded up $2.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.76. 144,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,384,034. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $74.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.06.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 49.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Target to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Target to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.42.

Insider Activity at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

