Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 356,365 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 37,246 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises about 1.7% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $36,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 2,910 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 316.7% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 8,822 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,291 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 9.0% during the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 3,992 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 14.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 42,643 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.95. The stock had a trading volume of 185,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,778,209. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $81.78 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.54. The stock has a market cap of $129.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.75.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.24.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.