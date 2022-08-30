Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.23

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.23 and last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 9141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Daiwa Securities Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.
Daiwa Securities Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.70.
About Daiwa Securities Group
Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset management, and Investment. It provides services, such as brokerage, trading, underwriting, strategic advice, product development, and structured finance.
