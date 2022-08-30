Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.23

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.23 and last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 9141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Daiwa Securities Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Daiwa Securities Group alerts:

Daiwa Securities Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.70.

About Daiwa Securities Group

Daiwa Securities Group ( OTCMKTS:DSEEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset management, and Investment. It provides services, such as brokerage, trading, underwriting, strategic advice, product development, and structured finance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Daiwa Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiwa Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.