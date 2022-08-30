Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Short Interest Update

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the July 31st total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Price Performance
OTCMKTS DSKIF remained flat at $28.35 during trading on Tuesday. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.15.
Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (DSKIF)
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
Receive News & Ratings for Daiseki Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiseki Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.