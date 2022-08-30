Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Short Interest Update

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the July 31st total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

OTCMKTS DSKIF remained flat at $28.35 during trading on Tuesday. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.15.

Get Daiseki Co.Ltd. alerts:

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Daiseki Co,Ltd. engages industrial waste treatment and resource recycling activities in Japan. The company is involved in the treatment and recycling of waste oil and sludge, as well as collection, transportation, treatment, and recycling of industrial waste. It also develops, produces, and sells Pane-roll and Daiseki Coat concrete release agents; Daiseki Pla-coat plastic release agents; and Daiseki Proof rustpoofing agents.

Receive News & Ratings for Daiseki Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiseki Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.