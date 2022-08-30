DAEX (DAX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $172.00

DAEX (DAX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. During the last seven days, DAEX has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. DAEX has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $172.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAEX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,273.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004046 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002522 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00134833 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00032888 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00084023 BTC.

About DAEX

DAEX (CRYPTO:DAX) is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DAEX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

