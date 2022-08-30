D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 177,799 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 353,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,799 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.26% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $10,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 26,069.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,290,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,276,000 after acquiring an additional 15,231,617 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,486,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,104,000 after buying an additional 1,998,591 shares in the last quarter. Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,648,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 374.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 978,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,023,000 after buying an additional 772,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,965,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPTS stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.29. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,250,286. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.41 and its 200 day moving average is $29.58. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $30.68.

