D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,112 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,165 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $15,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 6,546 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $74,095,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,510 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,859 shares of company stock valued at $74,833,983. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH traded down $5.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $524.50. 20,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,008. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $525.46 and a 200-day moving average of $507.25. The stock has a market cap of $490.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.70 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.00.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

