D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $654,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,445 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Honeywell International by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,206,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $461,694,000 after buying an additional 578,168 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,243,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Honeywell International by 462.0% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 468,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $97,753,000 after buying an additional 385,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Honeywell International by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,981,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $580,190,000 after buying an additional 357,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen set a $205.00 price target on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.08.

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $190.13. 32,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,130,005. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.35 and a 1 year high of $233.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

