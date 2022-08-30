D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 440 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $20,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 78,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,027,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 52.2% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 105.8% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 37,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,400,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.49. The company had a trading volume of 745,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,157,276. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.78 and a 52 week high of $244.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.82.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

