D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,542 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $9,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $542,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,524. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $77.59 and a 52-week high of $106.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.03.

