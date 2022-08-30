D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $17,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2,797.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 181,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,220,000 after purchasing an additional 175,195 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,490,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 254.7% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,124,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE traded down $14.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $366.59. 12,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,968. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.61. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $446.76. The stock has a market cap of $112.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.68.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

