D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $9,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,420.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 124.0% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NOBL traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.04. 561,767 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.93. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

