D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,181 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $15,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FV. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,818,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,609,000 after buying an additional 48,566 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 35.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,146,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,299,000 after purchasing an additional 564,886 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,241,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,135,000 after purchasing an additional 59,043 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,151,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,928,000 after purchasing an additional 87,922 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 461,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,974,000 after purchasing an additional 21,193 shares during the period.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FV traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.52. The stock had a trading volume of 85,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,394. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $39.45 and a 12 month high of $51.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.89 and a 200 day moving average of $45.90.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.173 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

