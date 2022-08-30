Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a growth of 50.6% from the July 31st total of 856,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Sio Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 454,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 31,757 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. 32.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of CYCC stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.64. 336,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.39. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CYCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.21. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

